Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Crews called to fire at former motel in Henderson

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins and Kenny Perkins
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a fully engulfed fire at a former motel in Henderson Friday morning.

The fire was near the north south truck stop on Highway 41 in Robards.

Official say one person was sent to the hospital.

Crews are still investigating what started the fire.

This is an ongoing story.

We will update this as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff continued Thursday morning in Evansville
EPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting died from self-inflicted gunshot
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Standoff at Eden Court
VCSO: Woman pulled knife on deputies during eviction leading to standoff
Jeremiah Heller
Arrest made in Franklin St. shooting
At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.

Latest News

UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
UPDATE: 3 dead after shots fired call on Evansville west side
Crews called to fire at former motel in Henderson
Crews called to fire at former motel in Henderson
Feed Seniors Now Food Drive underway in Owensboro
Feed Seniors Now Food Drive underway in Owensboro
Feed Seniors Now Food Drive underway in Owensboro