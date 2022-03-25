Crews called to fire at former motel in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to a fully engulfed fire at a former motel in Henderson Friday morning.

The fire was near the north south truck stop on Highway 41 in Robards.

Official say one person was sent to the hospital.

Crews are still investigating what started the fire.

This is an ongoing story.

We will update this as we learn more.

