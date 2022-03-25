Breezy, Chilly

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early sun then becoming cloudy and not as cold with high temps in the lower 50s. Tonight, clearing skies, and colder as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40s. The normal high for late March is 60-degrees. Saturday night, mostly clear and colder as lows descend into the upper 20s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cold as high temps remain in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.