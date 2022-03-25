Birthday Club
Breezy, Chilly

Weekend: Bright but Cold
3/24 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
3/24 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early sun then becoming cloudy and not as cold with high temps in the lower 50s. Tonight, clearing skies, and colder as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the mid to upper 40s. The normal high for late March is 60-degrees. Saturday night, mostly clear and colder as lows descend into the upper 20s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cold as high temps remain in the upper 40s.

