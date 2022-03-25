Birthday Club
Advertisement

BREAKING: EPD investigating double homicide near Saint Joseph Ave.

By Monica Watkins and Jessica Costello
Mar. 25, 2022
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the area of North Saint Joseph Avenue.

They say it happened in the 700 block area of North St. Joe Ave.

Dispatch says a shots fired call came in around 11:51 p.m. Thursday night.

We are told two people are dead and a dog was shot.

Authorities say they’re looking for two men in a gold passenger car.

Police on scene say there will likely be a press conference later this afternoon with more details on the incident.

Our 14 News crew is on scene.

We will update this story as we learn more.

