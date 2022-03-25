Birthday Club
4 charged in theft of $30K in farm equipment

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve made four arrests related to thefts happening over the past two weeks.

Officials say Cordell Padgett, Dakota Johannemman, Tristan Harlen and Trenton Harlen were all arrested.

They say they stole numerous farm items, totaling around $30 thousand.

The Perry County Sheriff’s office says they worked with the Orange and Dubois County Sheriff’s offices to make these arrests.

The four are charged with multiple counts of theft and burglary.

