Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A standoff continues this morning in Evansville.

Police and a suspect wanted on a federal warrant at one point were in a shootout.

[EPD: Gunfire exchanged between wanted person and officer]

Jessica Costello is live this morning with the latest details.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was in the Tri-State giving out some big bucks.

The money will be used for infrastructure enhancements and could be helpful for hard hit tornado areas.

It’s officially been one month since Russia invaded Ukraine.

President Biden is in Brussels today as NATO leaders meet about the crisis.

The stacks at Coleman Station in Hawesville came down yesterday morning.

Officials tell us what they have planned for the space.

