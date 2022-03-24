Sheriff: Man arrested after stabbing victim during argument in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Webster County man is facing assault charges after officials say he stabbed another man during an argument.

Authorities say 62-year-old David Collingsworth was at the victim’s home on Thomas Aly in Webster County when they got into an argument.

They say Collingsworth stabbed the victim twice in the arms.

The sheriff tells us the victim was able to get his arms up in self-defense when he was stabbed.

The victim was taken to an Evansville hospital.

Collingsworth was arrested an booked in the Webster County Jail.

