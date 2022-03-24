Birthday Club
New details released in fiery, multi-vehicle crash along I-65

At least one person was killed in them multi-vehicle crash
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One person was killed in a five-vehicle wreck on I-65 Thursday morning. KSP officials responded to the crash around 4:30 a.m. The wreck happened on I-65 southbound at the Kentucky, Tennessee state line.

“A detour was set up at Exit 6 for everyone to get on 31 W and to go around the collision,” KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy said. The cleanup is expected to continue until about noon on Thursday.

Officials said one person died in the five-vehicle collision, that person has not yet been identified, and the cause of the collision is still under investigation. Due to the congestion from the first crash, Priddy said another accident happened involving six cars about an hour and half after the first one. There were no fatalities in that collision, but four people are faced minor injuries.

“Three of the vehicles (in the second crash) were tractor-trailers, two the tractor-trailers caught on fire,” Trooper Priddy stated. “Since then, we’ve also responded to two non-injury collisions on I-65 in that area, all of this was due to the backup and traffic.”

This area is usually heavily congested this time of morning as many people drive on I-65 for their work commute. “Anytime that you’re on the interstate, anytime you’re driving, you know, pay attention to the roadway,” Trooper Priddy said. “When you’re trying to get to work, always allow for as much time as possible to get to your destination because anytime that you’re in a hurry, mistakes end up getting made.”

The cause of the first crash is expected to be released after further investigation. We’ll update this story as soon as the information becomes available.

UPDATE: I-65 south remains blocked in Tennessee just across the state line. A secondary crash has I-65 south blocked at...

Posted by KYTC District 3 on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Google Maps’ traffic feature shows the backup for miles on I-65.

Google Traffic shows a large backup on I-65 as crews work to clean up a deadly wreck.
Google Traffic shows a large backup on I-65 as crews work to clean up a deadly wreck.

