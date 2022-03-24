Birthday Club
NABC Division II All-Star Game set for Friday at Ford Center

(MGN ONLINE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The rosters are set for the 2022 NABC Division II All-Star Game.

Athletes from across the country are coming to the Ford Center to compete this Friday, March 25.

The East team will be coached by Kentucky State’s Jamaal Jackson, while the West will be coached by Henderson State’s Jimmy Elgas, who served as the top assistant coach at UE under Marty Simmons.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

