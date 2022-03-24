Muhlenberg Co. man facing drug trafficking charges

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say an investigation led to a trafficking arrest in Bremen.

They say they searched the Main Street home of 55-year-old Bobby Lewellen Wednesday.

Officials say they found around 60 grams of meth and two bags of marijuana.

His charges also include possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

