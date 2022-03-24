Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Muhlenberg Co. man facing drug trafficking charges

Bobby Lewellen
Bobby Lewellen(Muhlenberg Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force say an investigation led to a trafficking arrest in Bremen.

They say they searched the Main Street home of 55-year-old Bobby Lewellen Wednesday.

Officials say they found around 60 grams of meth and two bags of marijuana.

His charges also include possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff continued Thursday morning in Evansville
EPD: Suspect in officer involved shooting died from self inflicted gunshot
Kerri Jo Gardner
Police: Narcan used on woman now charged with child neglect, toddler found outside
William Perkins
Customer accused of sexual battery of store clerk
Gibson Co. nurse facing battery charges
Jeremiah Heller
Arrest made in Franklin St. shooting

Latest News

Car flips during crash in Evansville
Car flips during crash in Evansville
Indiana COVID-19
Just 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in our area of Indiana
Stephen McPheeters
Deputies: 3 county chase ends in Union Co.
VCSO: Woman pulled knife on deputies during eviction, starting standoff
VCSO: Woman pulled knife on deputies during eviction, starting standoff