Madisonville teen recovers from neurosurgery after what started as a sinus infection

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - 14-year-old Jayce Weaver from Madisonville is recovering from a unique medical journey.

What began as a simple sinus infection landed him on the operating table.

Jayce’s journey started with headaches and what doctors called severe sinusitis.

Two days later, he woke up with the left side of his face swollen and learned he was positive for COVID-19.

After the quarantine process and still fighting the sinus infection, Jayce fainted and was taken to the emergency room.

CT scans came to show the infection leaked to his head causing symptoms of a stroke.

Jayce was immediately flown to Riley Children’s Hospital and taken into surgery.

Doctors were able to remove the infection from his head, but they had to cut out the left side of his skull.

Jayce’s mother, Hope Owens, says after surgery she knew the road to recovery was going to be hard for her son, but her faith through worship music is what helped her get through.

“I walked a U shape around his bed with the songs playing because I didn’t have the words to pray anymore, other than just God take it, keep my baby alive, and bring us through this. As I would sing those songs, I could feel his presence in that room and I knew that God had it,” said Hope.

There were still COVID visitor restrictions at the hospital, leaving Jayce’s mom often alone by his bedside.

She started journaling his progress on Facebook and the posts became known as #Jayce’s Journey.

Hope says the community back home waited every day to find out how Jayce was doing.

“Even being in the hospital four hours away, it was lonely and it was hard, but the posts, and all the comments, and messages, and texts. It was so nice to feel like everybody was with us,” said Hope.

Something that brought Jayce a smile in the hospital was FaceTiming with his baseball team.

He’s number 16 for the Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons, which Jayce says was also his dad’s baseball number who passed away just two years ago.

Now the number 16 has an even deeper meaning to this family.

“It was just significant to me that 16 days in, we walked out of the hospital,” said Hope. “He wasn’t pushed out in a wheelchair out. He had no assistive devices. He walked out of the hospital.”

The surgeon who helped Jayce at Riley Hospital, Dr. Karl Balsara, says Jayce’s journey is not over yet.

Soon he will have to undergo another surgery to place a 3D printed plate in his head to replace the part of the skull removed.

“There’s always going to be evidence of injury there both radiographically and in subtle ways that could impact Jayce on his life going forward. With that said, he’s done spectacularly well to get as far as he’s gotten,” said Dr. Balsara.

Hope says as Jayce was recovering, he was defying all odds.

She was told he would spend two weeks in the pediatric ICU and he only stayed six days.

Also, doctors told him he may need a month of rehab, but he only needed one week.

She says every day she can see her son getting stronger.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.