Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Just 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in our area of Indiana

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, health officials in Indiana reported 238 new COVID-19 cases and six new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,689,919 cases and 22,422 deaths.

The state map shows two new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, two new cases in Posey County, one new case in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County and zero new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 57,206 cases, 600 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,849 cases, 161 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 20,237 cases, 231 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,650 cases, 62 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,527 cases, 57 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,622 cases, 139 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,215 cases, 58 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,722 cases, 47 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff continued Thursday morning in Evansville
WATCH: EPD giving update on officer-involved shooting
Kerri Jo Gardner
Police: Narcan used on woman now charged with child neglect, toddler found outside
William Perkins
Customer accused of sexual battery of store clerk
Jeremiah Heller
Arrest made in Franklin St. shooting
Gibson Co. nurse facing battery charges

Latest News

Car flips during crash in Evansville
Car flips during crash in Evansville
Standoff continued Thursday morning in Evansville
WATCH: EPD giving update on officer-involved shooting
WATCH: EPD holding press conference on officer involved shooting
Standoff at Eden Court
VCSO: Woman pulled knife on deputies during eviction, standoff now over