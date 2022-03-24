Just 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in our area of Indiana
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, health officials in Indiana reported 238 new COVID-19 cases and six new COVID-related deaths.
That brings the pandemic total to 1,689,919 cases and 22,422 deaths.
The state map shows two new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, two new cases in Posey County, one new case in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County and zero new cases in Pike County.
Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 57,206 cases, 600 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 12,849 cases, 161 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 20,237 cases, 231 deaths
- Perry Co. - 4,650 cases, 62 deaths
- Posey Co. - 6,527 cases, 57 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 11,622 cases, 139 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 5,215 cases, 58 deaths
- Pike Co. - 3,722 cases, 47 deaths
