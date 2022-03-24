Historic Bremen church torn down

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - The Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church was established back in 1853.

Unfortunately, this historic building met its match on December 10 when that deadly tornado rolled through Kentucky, damaging it beyond repair.

On Thursday, church officials, with the help of their congregation, tore the building down.

We spoke with the church’s pastor, TJ Milam, who says this church has always been home.

“I think I was born on a Wednesday, and here that Sunday, so,” said Milam.

“Brother TJ”, as his fellow churchgoers call him, has deep roots with the building.

“You know I was saved in this church by its ministry, I was baptized here, I was ordained to the ministry here, proposed to my wife here, married here,” said Milam, “and then eventually became the pastor here. So, a lot of connection to the building.”

It’s a sad sight for many to see the church go. Not only is the sanctuary gone, but they also lost their fellowship hall.

However, Pastor Milam says it’s not the building that makes the church.

“It’s not the church, you know, this is the church building,” said Milam. “It’s coming down, but this church stands strong.”

In the meantime, the congregation has been meeting in a local school, where they say if anything, they’ve seen their numbers actually grow.

With the help of a few volunteers, Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church is back on its feet.

Church officials tell me the plan is to rebuild and continue growing their church.

