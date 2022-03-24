Birthday Club
Dylan Penn enters transfer portal after winning ASUN title with Bellarmine

Bellarmine guard Dylan Penn scored a career-high 38 points
Bellarmine guard Dylan Penn scored a career-high 38 points(WAVE 3 News)
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ASUN conference champion, Dylan Penn, announced he will move on from Bellarmine and has tentered his name into the transfer portal.

14 Sports caught up with the Memorial grad, following the Knights A-SUN Championship win.

Although crowned conference champions, the Knights were unable to compete further, not even in the NIT, due to the NCAA probationary period following Bellarmine’s move to Divison I.

Penn noted many of them were crushed.

In his final season, Penn started in all 33 contests and led the Knights in points, averaging 16 a game.

