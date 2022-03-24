EPD: Gunfire exchanged between wanted person and officer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch tells us authorities are on scene of a shots fired situation on the south side of Evansville.

They say it happened around 8:45 in the 1700 block of Henning Avenue.

Officials with the Evansville Police Department tell us gunfire was exchanged between a subject wanted on a US Marshall’s warrant and an officer.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Dispatch says units are still on scene.

We have a crew headed that way to learn more.

