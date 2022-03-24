Deputies: 3 county chase ends in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A wild multi-county chase in western Kentucky ended with the suspect was tased and arrested.

Union County deputies say the chase started early Wednesday in Henderson County.

They say the suspect, Stephen McPheeters of Evansville, had assaulted a juvenile.

They also thought he had a gun.

Deputies say the chase went into Union County. then into to Crittenden County and back into Union County.

At one point, officials say suspect swerved at a deputy, but they were able to get out of the way.

The say the car hit their stop sticks, but kept going for a bit.

Eventually, the chase ended in the area of Kentucky Highways 109 and 130.

That’s where officials say McPheeters was tased.

He’s now in jail facing several charges, including wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.