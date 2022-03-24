Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Deputies: 3 county chase ends in Union Co.

Stephen McPheeters
Stephen McPheeters(Union Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A wild multi-county chase in western Kentucky ended with the suspect was tased and arrested.

Union County deputies say the chase started early Wednesday in Henderson County.

They say the suspect, Stephen McPheeters of Evansville, had assaulted a juvenile.

They also thought he had a gun.

Deputies say the chase went into Union County. then into to Crittenden County and back into Union County.

At one point, officials say suspect swerved at a deputy, but they were able to get out of the way.

The say the car hit their stop sticks, but kept going for a bit.

Eventually, the chase ended in the area of Kentucky Highways 109 and 130.

That’s where officials say McPheeters was tased.

He’s now in jail facing several charges, including wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff continued Thursday morning in Evansville
EPD: Suspect in officer involved shooting died from self inflicted gunshot
Kerri Jo Gardner
Police: Narcan used on woman now charged with child neglect, toddler found outside
William Perkins
Customer accused of sexual battery of store clerk
Gibson Co. nurse facing battery charges
Jeremiah Heller
Arrest made in Franklin St. shooting

Latest News

Car flips during crash in Evansville
Car flips during crash in Evansville
Indiana COVID-19
Just 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in our area of Indiana
Bobby Lewellen
Muhlenberg Co. man facing drug trafficking charges
VCSO: Woman pulled knife on deputies during eviction, starting standoff
VCSO: Woman pulled knife on deputies during eviction, starting standoff