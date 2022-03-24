Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area

Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.(Denver Fire Department via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium.

The fire broke out in the third-level at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday afternoon and burned at least six rows of seats in two sections.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but were trying to determine if it had spread to other areas of the stadium, which seats more than 76,000 people.

No injuries were reported, and investigators have not said what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff continued Thursday morning in Evansville
EPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting died from self-inflicted gunshot
Kerri Jo Gardner
Police: Narcan used on woman now charged with child neglect, toddler found outside
William Perkins
Customer accused of sexual battery of store clerk
Jeremiah Heller
Arrest made in Franklin St. shooting
Gibson Co. nurse facing battery charges

Latest News

Standoff continued Thursday morning in Evansville
EPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting died from self-inflicted gunshot
At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
UPDATE: Ohio man killed in I-65 crash in Simpson Co.
EPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting died from self-inflicted gunshot.
EPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting died from self-inflicted gunshot
VCSO: Woman pulled knife on deputies during eviction leading to standoff
VCSO: Woman pulled knife on deputies during eviction leading to standoff