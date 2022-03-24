Birthday Club
Deaconess looking to hire 1,200 new staff members

Deaconess Hospital looking to hire 1,200 new team members.
By Samantha Johnson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System is looking to ramp up its health care team by hiring more than a thousand new staff members.

That’s according to HR Manager Katie Burnett.

She says the health care system currently has around 1,200 job openings in all fields across all Deaconess locations.

Burnett says these positions are more than just doctors and nurses. She says many of the positions do not require any prior medical experience or knowledge.

“In fact, we love hiring high school students,” says Burnett. “We love hiring people straight out of high school or straight out of college as well. You don’t have to have experience in health care to be perfect for health care. If you enjoy working with people, or even if you don’t enjoy working with people, there are a lot of behind-the-scenes positions as well that have great opportunities for people.”

Burnett says many of these open positions are courtesy of Deaconess Health System expanding.

”A lot of the positions are new positions that didn’t exist before,” says Burnett, “so there are new opportunities that for people in really industry to consider health care.”

She mentioned some of the current openings are also a result of a tough two years in the coronavirus pandemic.

If you are interested in applying or learning more, Burnett says the best way to do so is by visiting the Deaconess website.

She says you can also call the HR office at 812-450-2359.

Burnett says Deaconess also offers on-site training and tuition reimbursement for some positions.

