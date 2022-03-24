Cool and breezy weather continues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Once again, we have a few very spotty showers rolling through the Tri-State this evening. A couple of stray showers will remain possible overnight, but most of us will stay dry. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy but dry for most of the day, then a few showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening, mainly across the eastern half of the Tri-State, as a weak cold front passes through our region.

As that cold front pushes off to the east, our skies will clear Friday night, and we have plenty of sunshine on tap for the weekend, but temperatures will remain chilly.

We spent most of today in the 40s, although some locations briefly broke into the low 50s. We will fall back through the 40s tonight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s by Friday morning.

Friday will not be much warmer. We will still spend a large portion of the day in the 40s, but I think we will tack on just a few more degrees in the afternoon, topping out in the low to mid 50s. It will also be another breezy day with winds from the west at around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph.

The breezy conditions will continue Friday night and throughout the day Saturday. Although Saturday will be mostly sunny, it will also be very brisk with winds from the northwest at around 12 to 18 mph and gusts around 25 mph. After morning lows in the mid 30s, high temperatures will only make it into the upper 40s to near 50° Saturday afternoon, and the wind will likely make it feel a few degrees colder.

Sunday will not be as breezy, but it will be another cool and mostly sunny day. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s to near 30°, and afternoon highs will once again be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

We are watching some big changes on the way next week. A warm front will bring us another slight chance of rain Monday into Tuesday, but the bigger impact will be the shot of warm air it brings up from the south. We will see about a 20° jump in our temperatures, going from highs in the low 50s Monday to lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, a cold front will move through our region Wednesday into Thursday, bringing us more rain and another cool-down. It is too early to nail down any details since this is nearly a full week away, but it is possible we could get some thunderstorms and heavy rain from that cold front, mainly Wednesday night.

