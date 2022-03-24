Birthday Club
Chloe Randolph’s parents speak at USI on how to identify abusive relationships

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The parents of Chloe Randolph spoke at USI on Wednesday.

Three years ago Chloe Randolph was murdered by her estranged husband and since then her parents have started an organization to combat intimate partner violence in Henderson.

Kristie and Jay Randolph spoke at USI telling those in attendance their daughter’s story as part of an event on how to identify unhealthy and abusive relationships.

“We have to bring awareness,” Jay Randolph said. “For too long it’s a taboo subject. You know domestic violence and intimate partner violence is a disease. You know we can’t push it to the back burner.”

Kristie mentioned that The Chloe Randolph Organization is working to create a shelter for victims of domestic violence in Henderson, something they said is much needed in the city.

