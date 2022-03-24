Birthday Club
Breezy & Chilly, More Rain

3/23 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
3/23 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder as high temps drop into the upper 40s. Scattered rain developing as temps drop 10-degrees below normal. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered rain early as drop into the upper 30s.

Friday, clouds early then mostly cloudy as high temps recover into the mid-50s. Friday night, partly cloudy and colder as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Saturday, partly to mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the upper 40s.

