Breezy & Chilly, More Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder as high temps drop into the upper 40s. Scattered rain developing as temps drop 10-degrees below normal. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered rain early as drop into the upper 30s.

Friday, clouds early then mostly cloudy as high temps recover into the mid-50s. Friday night, partly cloudy and colder as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Saturday, partly to mostly sunny and brisk as high temps only reach the upper 40s.

