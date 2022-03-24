Birthday Club
Arrest made in Franklin St. shooting

Newscast recording
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities have arrested a man in the shooting that happened outside a Franklin Street bar, and they say he’s a serious violent felon.

27-year-old Jeremiah Heller was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a man was shot in the foot Friday night, and the suspect ran from the scene.

Heller’s arrest affidavit shows he got into an argument with the victim’s friend and told him to come outside.

The victim told officers he caught up with his friend and tried to diffuse the situation.

That’s when the victim says Heller, who he did not know, fired a shot, hitting him in the foot.

Police say they found the gun nearby.

Officers say a Franklin Street bar employee was able to give officers the name of the suspect after looking at surveillance video.

They say previous mug shots and pictures on social media matched the name they were given to the person shown on surveillance.

Police say Heller had an active warrant from the US Marshal’s Office and is considered a serious violent felon. They say he has a previous robbery conviction and is not allowed to have a gun.

He faces several charges in this case, including battery with a deadly weapon.

Jeremiah Heller
Jeremiah Heller(Vanderburgh County Jail)

