Another standoff underway in Evansville

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say a standoff is underway in Evansville.

They say they were assisting with an eviction at Eden East Apartments. That’s on Eden Court off Green River Road.

Deputies say they are trying to make contact with a woman, but they haven’t had a response.

We’re told this is being called a “hostile environment.”

We’ve heard officers with a megaphone telling someone to come out with their hands up several times.

We’re working to get more information.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

