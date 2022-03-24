Adidas expands name, image and likeness network to athletes in NCAA DI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Adidas is getting in on the college athlete endorsement game in a big way.

The company announced Wednesday that it is creating a program for up to 50,000 college athletes to become paid endorsers for the brand.

It will be open to college athletes in the 109 NCAA Division I programs that partner with the brand.

Adidas is the first major sports brand to create a program for paying college athletes.

All of this comes on the heels of the supreme courts decision last year that opened the door for college athletes to make money.

