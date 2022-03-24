Birthday Club
Adidas expands name, image and likeness network to athletes in NCAA DI

Athletes from 109 schools can become paid Adidas ambassadors
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Adidas is getting in on the college athlete endorsement game in a big way.

The company announced Wednesday that it is creating a program for up to 50,000 college athletes to become paid endorsers for the brand.

It will be open to college athletes in the 109 NCAA Division I programs that partner with the brand.

Adidas is the first major sports brand to create a program for paying college athletes.

All of this comes on the heels of the supreme courts decision last year that opened the door for college athletes to make money.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

