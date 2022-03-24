11-year-old girl in Owensboro starts her own newspaper

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a new journalist in Owensboro.

11-year-old Audrey Neel decided to start her own newspaper and distribute it to family, friends and neighbors.

”Sometimes I thought about it, and I was like, ‘this would be fun,’” said Audrey. “And I’ve started it before, but I never really actually did it. But one time, one of my friends was like, ‘I might try this,’ but she never actually did it, and I was like, ‘well then I’m going to do that.’”

Audrey is the founder, editor and primary writer behind the Owensboro Kids Chronicle, which published its first issue in October and has been coming out monthly ever since.

The Chronicle has sections dedicated to entertainment, nature, art and more.

Things really took off for the paper when Audrey’s grandpa gave her a color printer for Christmas to update the then-black and white paper.

Her parents say it’s impressive to watch her work.

”It’s exciting,” said her dad, Adam Neel. “She has all kinds of gifts and talents that I don’t have any of. I don’t know, she got some from her mother, and the rest are her own because they weren’t mine.”

Audrey is homeschooled, and her mom says she’s impressed by how Audrey is essentially creating her own writing assignments and is self-motivated to complete them.

She also says Audrey isn’t always easy to please when fielding story ideas from the rest of the family.

”She’ll send me a little message, ‘Mom, I really need some ideas,’ and I’ll give her a few, and she’ll give me the little emoji face of ‘I don’t think that’s going to work,’” said Hope Neel.

Audrey makes the deliveries along with occasional help from other family members.

She says she has about 30 subscribers right now, but that number is going up all the time, especially since a subscription is free.

All this experience has her thinking about maybe going into journalism when she grows up.

”I’ve thought about it - I don’t know,” said Audrey. “It would be really fun.”

Audrey has a friend who wrote an article for the Chronicle’s March issue, and she says now more friends are coming forward wanting to contribute.

