Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - At least one person is dead following a tornado in Louisiana overnight.

We’re learning there’s reports of people trapped in their homes.

Today, President Biden heads to Europe for an urgent meeting with NATO allies

The trip comes as Russia closes in on several cities in Ukraine.

We’re learning more about Monday’s shooting on Riverside Drive in Evansville.

The shooting victim has since been released from the hospital, but her fiancée recalls the moments it happened.

Drivers are still feeling pain at the pump, but AAA says gas prices are dipping.

