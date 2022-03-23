Watch: Gov. Beshear announcing infrastructure improvements in Hopkins Co.
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Gov. Beshear will join local leaders to announce funding for water and sewer projects in Hopkins County.
It will be at Earlington City Hall. You can watch it live here at 2:15 p.m.
It’s part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program.
Gov. Beshear will also announce pedestrian traffic improvements funded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Later, the Governor will make a similar Cleaner Water Program funding announcement in Muhlenberg County.
