Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Watch: Gov. Beshear announcing infrastructure improvements in Hopkins Co.

Gov. Beshear
Gov. Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Brady Williams and 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Gov. Beshear will join local leaders to announce funding for water and sewer projects in Hopkins County.

It will be at Earlington City Hall. You can watch it live here at 2:15 p.m.

It’s part of the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program.

Gov. Beshear will also announce pedestrian traffic improvements funded by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Later, the Governor will make a similar Cleaner Water Program funding announcement in Muhlenberg County.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driver seriously hurt in crash with semi
Evansville homeowner reacts to neighbor breaking in and shooting his fiancée
Evansville homeowner reacts to neighbor breaking in and shooting his fiancée
Barbara Gustern
Suspect arrested in Boonville native’s NYC attack
Chief Bolin: Private police forces could be coming to Deaconess, Ascension
Chief Bolin: Private police forces could be coming to Deaconess, Ascension
Left: Robert Shepherd III. Right: Alexis Seitz.
Prosecutor: Investigation leads to discovery of 15 lbs marijuana, 117 grams of mushrooms

Latest News

Volunteer first responders impacted by high gas prices
Volunteer first responders impacted by high gas prices
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Indiana COVID-19
More Hoosier counties in blue on state COVID map
Simpson United Methodist Church
Vote center changes announced in Vanderburgh Co.