Vote center changes announced in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden announced a change to the list of Election Day vote centers.

“Due to the sale of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, we had to find a new location,” Hayden said, “Fortunately for us, nearby Simpson United Methodist Church stepped up to the plate.”

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ was located at 2227 W. Michigan Street and Simpson United Methodist Church is located at 2201 W. Illinois Street. Both are located just off of Franklin Street on the west side of Evansville.

Hayden would also like voters who vote by mail to know that they may notice a slight change in the envelope for returning their ballot.

“Paper shortages have forced many clerks to make changes due to stock not being available to the printers. In our case, the side load envelopes that we have traditionally used were not available, so we had to switch to a conventional top flap,” Hayden said.

Indiana law does not require a specific type of envelope and several different types are used by clerks around the state. Hayden said that they would exhaust their old stock before switching to the new stock.

Something that will not change is the use of the Old National Events Plaza for in-person absentee, commonly referred to as “early voting”.

“Old National Events Plaza proved to be very popular with voters for early voting during the 2020 Presidential Election so it will again serve as the designated location of the clerk’s office,” Hayden said.

Indiana law requires in-person absentee voting to be in one location of the clerk’s office as designated by the clerk for the 28-day period prior to Election Day.

Voting at Old National Events Plaza will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning April 5 and ending at noon on Monday, May 2nd.

Voting will also take place on Saturday, April 23 and 30 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Old National Events Plaza and from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Cedar Hall Community School and Northeast Park Baptist Church.

Voters are reminded to bring a photo ID with them when voting in person.

In-person absentee voting at the library locations will begin on April 25 and continue through April 29. Hours are Monday through Thursday from Noon to 6:00 p.m. and Friday from Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Please note that voting at the libraries is for one week in the Primary Election and two weeks in the General Election.

