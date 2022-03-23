Volunteer first responders impacted by high gas prices

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - While still on the higher end, AAA says gas prices are dipping, but people are left wondering if this downward trend will continue.

According to AAA, a gallon of gas costs about $4.25 in the United States, a drop of $.08 per gallon since hitting a record high of $4.33 on March 11.

While the slight drop in prices seems like good news, experts are still uncertain how Russia’s war with Ukraine and inflation will drive the demand for fuel in the coming weeks.

These issues have caused gas prices, which historically rise in the lead-up to Memorial Day as more drivers hit the road, to drop in recent days, but some people say it’s not quite enough.

Many jobs require employees to use their own vehicles during the work day, including some of our own first responders.

Some volunteer firefighter and EMS workers over in Patoka Township say they drive their own vehicles to medical runs. They cover a more rural area, making the drives longer, harder on their vehicles, and their wallets.

Some even say they drive their personal vehicles as far as 35 minutes just for one call.

”I drive a van. I can get, if I’m lucky, maybe 20 miles to the gallon, if I’m very lucky. So I mean, it takes quite a bit to fill up. Once it got over $3 it was like mmm.. ya know, but not too bad. And then ya know as it just, we hit like $3.50, and the next thing I know we’re at $3.99 and then 4.09. It wasn’t like a steady jump,” said Emily Carrico with Patoka Twp. Fire Department.

While all of the volunteers say gas prices are definitely not helping them, they say they don’t think twice about it when responding to calls.

