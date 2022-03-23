Traffic Alert: Part of Lincoln Ave. closed Thursday and Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville.

The Evansville Sewer Department will have the eastbound lanes of Lincoln Ave between S. Frederick St. and S. Weinbach Ave. closed for sewer repairs starting Thursday at 8:00 am.

Officials say the road should be open Friday in the late evening

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

