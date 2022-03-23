Police: Narcan used on woman now charged with child neglect, toddler found outside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation from last month.

Police say on February 21, a toddler was found wandering around outside with no shoes at Delaware Trace Apartments.

They say a neighbor spotted an opened door, yelled inside, but got no answer.

Officers say she called a maintenance worker, who then found 41-year-old Kerri Jo Gardner passed out on the floor.

Police say emergency crews gave Gardner a total of six mg of Narcan to revive her.

Officers say she told them she had taken six or seven Suboxone pills.

They say she was told she either took more than that, or she was on another opioid, since it normally didn’t take that much Narcan to revive someone.

Police say a neighbor cared for the toddler until his father could arrive to take custody.

Garner was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night. She was released on a $500 bond.

