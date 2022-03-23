More Hoosier counties in blue on state COVID map

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, health officials in Indiana reported 228 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,689,663 cases and 22,416 deaths.

The state map shows 16 new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County and zero new cases in Pike County.

The state dashboard shows most Indiana counties are in blue for the two metric score. There are five total counties in the state in yellow. One of them is Perry County.

Indiana 2-metric score 3/23/22 (Indiana Coronavirus Website)

The advisory level still shows Gibson, Warrick, and Perry Counties in yellow.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 57,207 cases, 600 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,848 cases, 161 deaths

Warrick Co. - 20,235 cases, 231 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,650 cases, 62 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,525 cases, 57 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,620 cases, 139 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,214 cases, 58 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,722 cases, 47 deaths

