Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

More Hoosier counties in blue on state COVID map

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, health officials in Indiana reported 228 new COVID-19 cases and 22 new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,689,663 cases and 22,416 deaths.

The state map shows 16 new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, zero new cases in Spencer County and zero new cases in Pike County.

The state dashboard shows most Indiana counties are in blue for the two metric score. There are five total counties in the state in yellow. One of them is Perry County.

Indiana 2-metric score 3/23/22
Indiana 2-metric score 3/23/22(Indiana Coronavirus Website)

The advisory level still shows Gibson, Warrick, and Perry Counties in yellow.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 57,207 cases, 600 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,848 cases, 161 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 20,235 cases, 231 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,650 cases, 62 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,525 cases, 57 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,620 cases, 139 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,214 cases, 58 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,722 cases, 47 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driver seriously hurt in crash with semi
Evansville homeowner reacts to neighbor breaking in and shooting his fiancée
Evansville homeowner reacts to neighbor breaking in and shooting his fiancée
Barbara Gustern
Suspect arrested in Boonville native’s NYC attack
Chief Bolin: Private police forces could be coming to Deaconess, Ascension
Chief Bolin: Private police forces could be coming to Deaconess, Ascension
Left: Robert Shepherd III. Right: Alexis Seitz.
Prosecutor: Investigation leads to discovery of 15 lbs marijuana, 117 grams of mushrooms

Latest News

Volunteer first responders impacted by high gas prices
Volunteer first responders impacted by high gas prices
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Simpson United Methodist Church
Vote center changes announced in Vanderburgh Co.
Gov. Beshear
Watch: Gov. Beshear announcing infrastructure improvements in Hopkins Co.