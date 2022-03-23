Mater Dei graduate Nick Lee earns second consecutive NCAA DI wrestling title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mater Dei graduate Nick Lee is now a two time NCAA DI wrestling champion.

Penn State wrestling’s first five-time All-American decided to take the extra COVID year to continue wrestling. On Saturday, he won the individual NCAA title in the 141-pound weight class for the second season in a row. As a No. 1 seed, Lee defeated No. 15 Kizhan Clarke of North Carolina in the finals with a 10-3 victory.

An Evansville native, Lee won an IHSAA state championship with Mater Dei, which is where he said he learned the importance of having a team-first mentality.

He said that while he’s proud of his individual weight class victory, it means more to him that he helped lead the Nittany Lions to win the overall team title.

“I wanted that individual title, but I wanted it in the context of a team title as well, and we ended up achieving that as well as going 5-for-5 in the finals,” Lee said. “I think it speaks to the program here that half of the national champions are from one program, so it was pretty awesome. Whenever I win something like that, I don’t think of it as ‘I’ won, I think about it in terms of ‘we’ won.”

Lee said he will continue pursuing his wrestling goals, but for now, he wants to focus on celebrating the national victory.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.