BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Khristian Lander announced that he has entered the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second straight offseason he has done so.

The first time was May 26, 2021.

He appeared in just 13 games this season.

The Reitz grad made the announcement on Twitter.

All love for the Hoosiers 🔴⚪️ #4 out. pic.twitter.com/MnHVdMOGqW — Khristian Lander (@khristianlander) March 23, 2022

