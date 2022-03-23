Birthday Club
Gibson Co. nurse facing battery charges

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A nurse is facing charges after police say she hurt an elderly woman under her care.

Police say it happened at the Waters Nursing Home, where Crystal McCrary was in charge of the Alzheimer’s and Dementia wing.

Officers say nursing home officials reviewed video after finding a resident complaining of arm and shoulder pain.

Police say the video shows McCrary pulling on the woman in a violent manner.

Officers say she jerked her so hard she fell to the ground.

Police say the victim is 85 and weighs 88 pounds.

McCrary is facing a charge of battery with injury against a mental disability.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

