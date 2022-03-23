Birthday Club
Firefighter of the Year named in Evansville

Firefighter Robert Ralph(Evansville Fire Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighter Robert Ralph was named Green River Kiwanis’ 2021 Firefighter of the Year.

Officials say he’s a 23-year veteran of the Department and assigned to Station 14 located at Lincoln Ave. & Willow Rd.

Firefighter Ralph will received a wall plaque from Kiwanis and a $100 check, an evening out, and a Firefighter of the year Ring.

Officials say the Green River Kiwanis will also erect a billboard with his picture.

Firefighter Ralph, was one of two nominees for this year’s award. The other nominee was Jarrod Brown.

Ralph is the 40th recipient of this annual award.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

