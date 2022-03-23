Firefighter of the Year named in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighter Robert Ralph was named Green River Kiwanis’ 2021 Firefighter of the Year.

Officials say he’s a 23-year veteran of the Department and assigned to Station 14 located at Lincoln Ave. & Willow Rd.

Firefighter Ralph will received a wall plaque from Kiwanis and a $100 check, an evening out, and a Firefighter of the year Ring.

Officials say the Green River Kiwanis will also erect a billboard with his picture.

Firefighter Ralph, was one of two nominees for this year’s award. The other nominee was Jarrod Brown.

Ralph is the 40th recipient of this annual award.

