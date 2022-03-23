Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Evidence photos released of Bob Saget’s hotel room where he died

The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.
The living room of Bob Saget's hotel room.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Investigators released photos Tuesday of the hotel room where comedian Bob Saget died.

The photos were taken by Orange County crime scene techs in the Orlando hotel after Saget’s death on Jan. 9.

Some of the comedian’s personal items can still be seen in the room.

Caption

The Orange County Chief Medical Examiner believes Saget’s fatal head injury could have been caused by a fall on the carpeted floor. Other hard surfaces visible in the photos show no sign of an impact or damage.

The photos include a selfie Saget took with a Ritz-Carlton valet, which show no visual signs of a head injury at that time.

In February, a judge granted the Saget family’s request that the full report on his death remain sealed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driver seriously hurt in crash with semi
Evansville homeowner reacts to neighbor breaking in and shooting his fiancée
Evansville homeowner reacts to neighbor breaking in and shooting his fiancée
Barbara Gustern
Suspect arrested in Boonville native’s NYC attack
Chief Bolin: Private police forces could be coming to Deaconess, Ascension
Chief Bolin: Private police forces could be coming to Deaconess, Ascension
Left: Robert Shepherd III. Right: Alexis Seitz.
Prosecutor: Investigation leads to discovery of 15 lbs marijuana, 117 grams of mushrooms

Latest News

Volunteer first responders impacted by high gas prices
Volunteer first responders impacted by high gas prices
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.
Border Patrol agents rescue 4-year-old girl abandoned on riverbank
The White House announces a plan focused on bringing equality to home appraisals.
Harris: Home appraisals often 'not fair and objective'
Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.
Microsoft confirms hack by cyber criminal organization