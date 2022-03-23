Elite Eight bringing economic impact to downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Elite Eight tournament in Downtown Evansville is officially underway, and it means more business for downtown restaurants and stores.

Downtown Economic Improvement District President Josh Armstrong says a lot of the attendance depends on who is in the tournament, but he says, it’s still a good opportunity to show off what the city has to offer.

”What I think is a great economic outcome from all of the NCAA that we have in our community is bringing student athletes into Evansville to see what we have going on, See the great things that we’re doing here and hopefully get people to think when that recruiter calls, when they have an opportunity in Evansville, to come and check it out,” said Armstrong.

This will also be the first Elite Eight tournament for new downtown hotel Hyatt Place.

The new Holiday Inn off First Street won’t get to participate because they’re not open just yet.

Al the action will wrap up this weekend on Saturday with the championship game.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.