Day 1 of Division II Men’s Elite Eight underway at the Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is hosting the Division II Men’s Basketball Elite Eight once again.

The week teams from across the nation have been dreaming of is finally here. Starting Tuesday, eight teams are battling it out on the court to compete for the Division II national title in the Ford Center.

The first game tipped off at noon Tuesday, with Northwest Missouri State defeating Bentley 61-43. Following that game, eight seed Black Hills State fought to upset the last remaining one seed in the tournament -- Nova Southeastern. The yellow jackets survive and advance.

This is the 27th year Evansville has hosted the Elite Eight, and it’s the fifth time inside the Ford Center.

With all eight programs travelling from across the nation to take the court in Evansville, coaches say the focus now is on the mental toughness of their athletes.

“The biggest thing is try to create a comfort zone for your guys, so that they play with a free mind and that they just keep falling back on what they’ve done in the past,” head coach for IUPI Joe Lombardi says. “Our guys have been very receptive to playing on the road in the past couple years, so I think they respond well to that. We didn’t come here with the mindset to win a national championship, we just came with the mindset to represent ourselves and all the work that we’ve put in up to this point.”

The action resumes throughout the night, and will continue until the champion is crowned on Saturday.

To watch the tournament in person, visit the Ford Center Box Office to purchase your ticket.

