Customer accused of sexual battery of store clerk

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police have arrested a man who is accused of inappropriately touching a store clerk more than once.

They say 60-year-old William Perkins was a regular customer at the Rural King on E. Morgan and would always go to a certain clerk’s register while she was working.

The affidavit described him as “fixated on her.”

Police say on February 18, he grabbed the woman’s bottom.

The victim told officers it startled her, and she asked him why he would do that.

According the affidavit, Perkins said “It was sticking out back there, so I might as well touch.”

Just a few days later, the victim said Perkins came up to her and hugged her. She told police she stepped away and told him not to.

Officers say both incidents are are store surveillance.

