Cool and breezy with scattered rain again Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As expected, another round of showers moved through the Tri-State this morning, but this afternoon has been mainly dry. It has been cloudy and breezy all day with wind gusts over 30 mph at times!

A few very spotty showers are still possible this evening and into the night, but most of us will stay dry. Another round of light, scattered showers will wrap around on the backside of this system Thursday, mainly from about midday through the afternoon. Then, we have one more slight chance of rain Friday evening and into the night as a weak cold front passes through our region, but I think many of us will stay dry Friday.

These mostly cloudy, cool and breezy conditions are here to stay for a while. We have spent most of today in the 50s, and we will slowly fall back out of the 50s and through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 30s to around 40° by the end of the night.

We will spend the first half of Thursday climbing back through the 40s, topping out in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday afternoon. Winds will remain from the southwest at around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 to 30 mph overnight and throughout the day Thursday.

Friday will be partly cloudy and just a few degrees warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s. That weak cold front moving through Friday evening may bring us a slight chance of rain, but it will also help push the clouds off to our east as we head into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both be mostly sunny, but that sunshine won’t do much to warm us up. Temperatures will remain cooler than average with highs in the lower 50s both days.

Looking ahead to next week, a warm front will bring us another slight chance of rain Monday into Tuesday, but it will also bring in a shot of warmer air from the south. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s Monday, but we will soar into the low 70s Tuesday! The center of the low pressure system associated with that warm front as well as the adjacent cold front will move through our region about a week from now, bringing us our next best chance of rain and another cool-down Wednesday into Thursday.

