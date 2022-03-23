Control areas lifted around Dubois Co. farms impacted by bird flu

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State officials say the control areas surrounding four Dubois County farms have been lifted as of Wednesday.

They say commercial farms in the control areas are no longer under quarantine, weekly and bi-weekly surveillance testing is no longer required, and movement permits are eliminated.

Surveillance of backyard flocks in the control areas is complete, and owners will receive notice of the quarantine release by mail.

However, the four farms themselves remain under quarantine until the final steps of the flock plan are complete.

Officials ay final activities include compost disposal, virus elimination, environmental sampling for presence of the virus, and a fallow period.

To lift the Dubois County control areas, USDA requires the following conditions:

The last infected premises in the control areas is depopulated and the compost pile has been set (capped)

No HPAI-positive diagnostics have been identified in the control area for 14 days after the depopulation of the infected premises

Initial virus elimination activities on the last infected premises are complete (including outside areas of the site, equipment, trucks, and other potential fomites used in the depopulation activities)

Required surveillance in the control area (commercial and backyard premises) has been completed; no evidence of HPIA infection was found in the control area

Surveillance requirements for international and bilateral trade are being conducted and may continue

BOAH staff continue to reach out to known hobby/backyard poultry owners in the control areas to schedule testing of birds to ensure the virus is not present. To date, 74 hobby flocks have been sampled; laboratory testing determined them as negative. Hobby poultry owners in Southern Dubois County or Greene County should contact BOAH at 317-544-2387 to schedule testing at no charge.

USDA Wildlife Services is assisting with surveillance of wild birds in and near the control areas. Samples from waterfowl, pigeons, European starlings and other species have been submitted for laboratory testing; results are currently pending for more than 220 samples collected, but will be reported when they become available.

Back on February 9, a confirmed case of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was identified in a single commercial turkey flock in Dubois County. This is the first report of HPAI in commercial poultry in the United States since 2020 and the first in Indiana since 2016.

It was then detected in three more Dubois County farms and two Greene County farms in the following weeks.

A 10-km control area (CA) was established around each HPAI-affected flock.

On March 15 the control areas surrounding the Greene County sites were lifted.

