Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Caregivers charged in death of a patient who was beaten by a board

Anthony Freeman (left) and Brenda Hightower (right) were indicted for the death of a patient.
Anthony Freeman (left) and Brenda Hightower (right) were indicted for the death of a patient.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDOVA, Tenn. (Gray News) – The owner and a caregiver of an adult home facility in Tennessee have been indicted for an abusive death of a patient.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, a 59-year-old woman was found dead in her metal-frame hospital bed with blunt force injuries and cuts on her body in June 2020.

Surveillance video showed the woman falling out of bed and then Anthony Freeman beating her with a board for more than two hours, the DA’s Office said.

Freeman eventually put the woman back into bed and cleaned up the area where he had beaten her.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a grand jury returned indictments this month charging Freeman with first-degree murder, aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult, vulnerable adult abuse and tampering with evidence.

Brenda Hightower, the owner of the adult home, was also indicted with first-degree murder, aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult, vulnerable adult abuse and financial exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driver seriously hurt in crash with semi
Evansville homeowner reacts to neighbor breaking in and shooting his fiancée
Evansville homeowner reacts to neighbor breaking in and shooting his fiancée
Barbara Gustern
Suspect arrested in Boonville native’s NYC attack
Chief Bolin: Private police forces could be coming to Deaconess, Ascension
Chief Bolin: Private police forces could be coming to Deaconess, Ascension
Left: Robert Shepherd III. Right: Alexis Seitz.
Prosecutor: Investigation leads to discovery of 15 lbs marijuana, 117 grams of mushrooms

Latest News

Volunteer first responders impacted by high gas prices
Volunteer first responders impacted by high gas prices
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
The White House announces a plan focused on bringing equality to home appraisals.
Harris: Home appraisals often 'not fair and objective'
Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.
Microsoft confirms hack by cyber criminal organization
Governor Andy Beshear announced millions of dollars in funding to showcase tourism in the state.
Beshear announces millions in grant money to showcase Ky. tourism