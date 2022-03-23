Birthday Club
Breezy, More Rain

3/22 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:28 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy and breezy with additional chances for rain until noon.  High temps will remain in the upper 50s behind southerly winds, but temps will sink into the lower 50s late this afternoon as winds gust 25 to 30-miles an hour. Tonight, mostly cloudy, and breezy as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder as high temps drop into the upper 40s. Scattered rain during the afternoon as temps drop 10-degrees below normal. Thursday night, mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

Friday, clouds early then becoming partly sunny as high temps recover into the mid-50s.

