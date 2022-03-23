Big Rivers imploding power plant stacks in Hawesville

HAWESVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Big Rivers Electric Corporation is imploding the stacks that once served Kenneth C. Coleman Station in Hawesville Wednesday morning.

It’s happening at 9 a.m.

Officials say the 443-megawatt power plant began generation from its first unit in 1969 and later expanded to three units.

Big Rivers idled the coal-fired power station in 2014.

After nearly a year of careful dismantling and moving operational equipment, Big Rivers contractors are using explosives to take down the three original stacks (300 feet tall) and one newer stack (450 feet tall).

Due to safety protocols during the implosion, surrounding roads are closed to traffic. Big Rivers asks that people avoid the area, as there is no safe public viewing site near the plant.

The 762-acre site will be cleared and prepared for future economic development opportunities following the implosion and continued demolition this year.

Once environmental work is complete, Big Rivers will market the site and its river port as part of the state’s list of available industrial properties.

The finished property will feature immediate access to water, electricity, natural gas, mooring cells, a barge unloader, and a warehouse.

