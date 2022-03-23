Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Beshear announces millions in grant money to showcase Ky. tourism

Governor Andy Beshear announced millions of dollars in funding to showcase tourism in the state.
Governor Andy Beshear announced millions of dollars in funding to showcase tourism in the state.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced millions of dollars in funding to showcase tourism in the state.

Several regions around the state, including Lexington and Louisville, will be receiving money from the $5 million grant.

The money comes from an Economic Development Administration federal grant called the Tourism Recovery Fund.

Nine individual grants were given to a number of different areas for tourism and marketing. Governor Beshear says tourism is a driving force in the economy and notes the $13 million spent in that area of late.

Beshear says Kentucky has a lot to offer from sports to bourbon to incredible state parks and the natural beauty of its landscape. He says Kentucky has been the envy of other states in what it has to offer in the form of tourism.

“To market how great a commonwealth it is. To show everything from Cumberland Falls to Natural Bridge to Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley,” Gov. Beshear said.

The grants going out range from just over $100 to more than a million dollars. Lexington will be receiving just over a half-million to support tourism in Fayette County.

Beshear says the money will help but called on the General Assembly to invest more in tourism avenues.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driver seriously hurt in crash with semi
Evansville homeowner reacts to neighbor breaking in and shooting his fiancée
Evansville homeowner reacts to neighbor breaking in and shooting his fiancée
Barbara Gustern
Suspect arrested in Boonville native’s NYC attack
Chief Bolin: Private police forces could be coming to Deaconess, Ascension
Chief Bolin: Private police forces could be coming to Deaconess, Ascension
Left: Robert Shepherd III. Right: Alexis Seitz.
Prosecutor: Investigation leads to discovery of 15 lbs marijuana, 117 grams of mushrooms

Latest News

Volunteer first responders impacted by high gas prices
Volunteer first responders impacted by high gas prices
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Part of Lincoln Ave. closed Thursday and Friday
Firefighter Robert Ralph
Firefighter of the Year named in Evansville