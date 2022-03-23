Beshear announces millions in grant money to showcase Ky. tourism

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced millions of dollars in funding to showcase tourism in the state.

Several regions around the state, including Lexington and Louisville, will be receiving money from the $5 million grant.

The money comes from an Economic Development Administration federal grant called the Tourism Recovery Fund.

Nine individual grants were given to a number of different areas for tourism and marketing. Governor Beshear says tourism is a driving force in the economy and notes the $13 million spent in that area of late.

Beshear says Kentucky has a lot to offer from sports to bourbon to incredible state parks and the natural beauty of its landscape. He says Kentucky has been the envy of other states in what it has to offer in the form of tourism.

“To market how great a commonwealth it is. To show everything from Cumberland Falls to Natural Bridge to Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley,” Gov. Beshear said.

The grants going out range from just over $100 to more than a million dollars. Lexington will be receiving just over a half-million to support tourism in Fayette County.

Beshear says the money will help but called on the General Assembly to invest more in tourism avenues.

