Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-month-old missing in Wisconsin

An Amber Alert was issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., a 3-month-old boy missing from Milwaukee....
An Amber Alert was issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., a 3-month-old boy missing from Milwaukee. Police believe he may be with Vonaisha Washington, 15.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 3-month-old boy.

Anthony L. Crudup Jr. was last seen in the 4300 block of West Marion Street in Milwaukee around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials believe he may be with Vonaisha Washington, a 15-year-old girl last seen traveling on foot.

Vonaisha has no relationship to Anthony, the alert stated.

Anthony was last seen wearing a light blue and dark blue with white design two-piece sweatsuit.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driver seriously hurt in crash with semi
Evansville homeowner reacts to neighbor breaking in and shooting his fiancée
Evansville homeowner reacts to neighbor breaking in and shooting his fiancée
Barbara Gustern
Suspect arrested in Boonville native’s NYC attack
Chief Bolin: Private police forces could be coming to Deaconess, Ascension
Chief Bolin: Private police forces could be coming to Deaconess, Ascension
Left: Robert Shepherd III. Right: Alexis Seitz.
Prosecutor: Investigation leads to discovery of 15 lbs marijuana, 117 grams of mushrooms

Latest News

Volunteer first responders impacted by high gas prices
Volunteer first responders impacted by high gas prices
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize...
Moderna says its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine works for kids younger than 6
Baily Bieniek-Phelps delivered her fifth baby on the side of I-94 while on the way to the...
Woman delivers baby on the interstate with the help of her husband
A video captures a tornado as it crossed St. Bernard Parish in Arabi, Louisiana. (Shawn O'Neil...
Louisiana resident films tornado touching down