Wet weather continues through the night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a rainy Tuesday across the Tri-State, and we have had some pockets of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. There is water ponding on some of the roadways, but I have not had any reports of major flooding issues.

Rain will remain likely through this evening, then it will become more scattered overnight and into Wednesday morning. Most of us will get a break from the rain during the second half of the day Wednesday, but an isolated shower will still be possible. Another round of showers will then wrap around on the backside of this system Thursday.

Most of us have been in the 50s all day, with only a few locations breaking into the low 60s, and I doubt we will see much change in the next 24 hours. We will only fall a few degrees into the lower 50s overnight then climb back into the upper 50s Wednesday.

The showers Thursday will be accompanied by a cold front, so we will see a slight dip in our temperatures with morning lows in the upper 30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s Thursday.

There is a slight chance of rain Friday into Saturday as another weak cold front passes through our region, but that front will have very little impact, and most of us will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s through the weekend, but we will finally get some sunshine Saturday and Sunday! Then a warm front will bring us another slight chance of rain and a warm-up Monday into Tuesday, sending our temperatures back into the 60s.

