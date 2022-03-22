Waller Omer Bridge back open in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Emergency Management officials say Waller Omer Bridge is complete and officially back open.

Back in July of last year it was closed after an inspection by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet showed it was in too poor of a condition to carry traffic.

The bridge is over a branch of Cypress Creek on County Road 1210.

The bridge on House Bridge Road was also closed back in July. It reopened in February.

