UE receives $1M grant from Lilly Endowment for youth programs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has received a $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

Officials say this grant will support the establishment of camps and afterschool programs for youth outreach in the community.

They say the grant will also help UE establish a new Office of Youth Programs.

The department will develop and oversee PathFinder programs, which are designed to create a spark for youth to consider and obtain a college education.

With PathFinder, officials say middle and high school students will explore various disciplines and engage in activities to help them intentionally design the future they want for themselves, their families and their communities.

Some of the initial PathFinder programs will include Springboard, STEM, Wesley Shepherd Music, UE Dance Company and UE Explorers.

According to a press release, Lilly Endowment made the grant through its initiative, Indiana Youth Programs on Campus, which is helping colleges and universities across Indiana develop new and strengthen existing efforts to provide enriching campus-based programs for students, ages five to 18.

