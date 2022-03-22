Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - On alert today for heavy rain and possible flooding.

Several departments are on the scene of a three-alarm house fire in McCutchanville.

We’re learning our two major hospital systems in the Tri-State could adopt a private police force soon. We’re asking the Evansville olice chief this morning about what this means for you.

A historic week on Capitol Hill continues. The opening statements have been delivered and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will start day two in the hot seat in just a few hours.

A big traffic alert for those in Evansville. You’ll want to watch out for a major shift on a part of Highway 41 coming soon. It’s all to help replace the damaged Pidgeon Creek Bridge.

The men’s Division II Elite Eight returns to the Ford Center. Games tip off in just a few hours. Teams spent yesterday making sure they are good to go for that national title.

